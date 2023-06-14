US Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies aged 24

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica has died at the age of just 24, the USA Nordic and U.S. Ski and Snowboard have announced.

Gasienica became an Olympian when he competed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, placing 49th in the normal hill ski jumping event and 53rd in the large hill. He also helped the USA quartet finish 10th in the team event.

USA Today reported that Gasienica was involved in a motorcycle accident that led to his death. They reported that he was the single occupant of a motorcycle accident Monday night in Bull Valley, Illinois, less than 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

McHenry County (Illinois) Coroner Michael Rein said in a statement that Gasienica was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary findings from an autopsy show the cause of death was blunt force trauma, while toxicology reports are currently pending.

In an initial statement, USA Nordic said: “USA Nordic Sport’s thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the Ski Jumping community.”

His obituary on the Colonial Funeral Home website reads: “His relentless pursuit of his dreams and passions was truly inspiring, and he demonstrated an unwavering determination to achieve his goals.”

Gasienica grew up ski jumping at the Norge Ski Club in Illinois and made his debut at FIS level as a teenager in 2015. He went on to represent the United States at two Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017.

He also competed for his country at the 2019 Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld before donning the Team USA jersey at last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

He most recently competed at the Continental Cup in Iron Mountain, Michigan in March, finishing 37th.

He is survived by his parents, Wojciech Gasienica and Jolanta Kiwior, as well as his two sisters and grandparents. His funeral will take place in his hometown of McHenry on Friday.