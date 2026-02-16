Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens says he was almost robbed while at Winter Olympics
Fans asked NFL star Owens whether he had considered chasing down the thief after he confirmed he was ‘not fast at all’
Jonathan Owens, the Chicago Bears safety and husband of Simone Biles, has revealed he was almost robbed while shopping in Milan during the Winter Olympics.
American superstar Biles, the most successful gymnast in Olympics history, has been attending events in Italy alongside her husband, including Friday’s men’s figure skating final.
Owens, 30, posted on X on Sunday that someone had tried to steal his shopping bag while out in Milan, but said he had managed to hold on to his possessions, before the thief ran away.
“Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan,” he said, “force of habit I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy”.
In further posts, Owens said he had been “prepared” for the possibility of being targeted by pickpockets or thieves while he was out as he had “seen too many TikToks of that happening”.
In his comments, fans asked whether the NFL star had considered chasing down the robber, with Owens confirming the man was “not fast at all”.
“Honestly bro it was hilarious how slow he started running away once he saw he couldn’t grab it out of my hand,” Owens said. “Should’ve seen his face once he realised.”
