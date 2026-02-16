Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jonathan Owens, the Chicago Bears safety and husband of Simone Biles, has revealed he was almost robbed while shopping in Milan during the Winter Olympics.

American superstar Biles, the most successful gymnast in Olympics history, has been attending events in Italy alongside her husband, including Friday’s men’s figure skating final.

Owens, 30, posted on X on Sunday that someone had tried to steal his shopping bag while out in Milan, but said he had managed to hold on to his possessions, before the thief ran away.

American gymnast Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens in attendance at the Men Single Skating ( Getty Images )

“Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan,” he said, “force of habit I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy”.

In further posts, Owens said he had been “prepared” for the possibility of being targeted by pickpockets or thieves while he was out as he had “seen too many TikToks of that happening”.

In his comments, fans asked whether the NFL star had considered chasing down the robber, with Owens confirming the man was “not fast at all”.

“Honestly bro it was hilarious how slow he started running away once he saw he couldn’t grab it out of my hand,” Owens said. “Should’ve seen his face once he realised.”