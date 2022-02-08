What is a ski jump ramp made of?

The 2022 Winter Olympics is under way in Beijing and there are plenty of eye-catching sports on display. Among them is ski jumping, one of the traditional classics which has been part of the Games since its inception nearly a century ago.

What is ski jumping?

Athletes compete to jump furthest after skiing down a sharp slope before launching off a ramp. The sport can be traced back to 1808 in Norway where military officer Olaf Rye recorded a leap of 9.5m.

The sport is categorised by different jumps depending on the size of the hill, which is measured from the foot of the ramp to the point at which the slope beneath it flattens out. Scores are based on distance, style run length and wind direction/strength, and are typically a combination of an athlete’s two jumps.

It became a Winter Olympic sport from the inaugural Games in 1924, and has been dominated by its home nation Norway with 11 golds and 35 medals in total. Neighbours Finland have been the second-most successful nation historically with 10 golds at 22 medals, with Austria also boasting a long line of successful ski jumpers.

What is the ski jump ramp made of?

These days ski jump ramps are fixed with ceramic run-ins which act as rails to safely slide the athlete from the gate to take-off. Cooling systems inside the grooves ensure a think layer of ice for the athletes to slide on, and ensure there is no loose snow in the way of their path.

What is the world record?

The men’s world record distance was achieved by Peter Prevc of Slovenia in 2015, who successfully landed a distance of 250m. The women’s record was set by Daniela Iraschko of Austria, who leapt 200m in 2003.