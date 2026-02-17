‘Extremely stupid’ ski jumper disqualified from Olympics over boots

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Austrian ski jumper Daniel Tschofenig dubbed himself “extremely stupid” after being disqualified from the ongoing Winter Olympics due to oversized boots.

Competing in the men’s large hill individual event, Tschofenig had cruised through qualification and into the final – where he was fancied to pick up his first Olympic medal.

However, a kit error cost him dearly as he was found to be wearing boots four millimetres larger than the limit permitted in ski jumping, causing a disqualification.

The Austrian was understandably frustrated at his own carelessness but had no complaints about the ruling.

“I used new shoes in training which, by the way, I wasn’t very happy with, but I kept them,” Tschofenig said.

“Unfortunately, I was naive and didn’t measure it. Extremely stupid of me, there was just so much stress going on. But rules are rules.”

open image in gallery Daniel Tschofenig was left frustrated after being disqualified for oversized boots ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery The Austrian ski jumper had easily qualified for the final ( Getty Images )

The 23-year-old was among the medal favourites after a stellar 2024-25 World Cup campaign where he won eight events to claim the overall World Cup title and also triumphed in the prestigious Four Hills Tournament.

He also won the first World Cup event of the new season and was hopeful of becoming an Olympic medallist in his first games.

Tschofenig scored 137.7 in the first round of qualification to book a place in the large hill final but his boots caused an immediate disqualification and Slovakia’s Hektor Kapustik took his place instead.

The final ultimately saw Slovenia’s Domen Prevc win gold with Ren Nikaido of Japan taking silver and Poland’s Kacper Tomasiak picking up bronze.

open image in gallery Tschofenig was fancied for a medal after winning the overall World Cup title last season ( REUTERS )

Tschofenig’s disqualification is the latest bizarre tale in ski jumping at the Milano-Cortina Olympics after reports emerged early in the Games claiming male ski jumpers were injecting their penises with hyaluronic acid before being measured for their suits to improve sporting performance.

And, on Sunday, American ski jumper Annika Belshaw was disqualified from the women’s large hill individual event because her skis were more than one centimetre too long. Like Tschofenig, the 23-year-old had qualified for the final but was kicked out.