Team GB and skipper Eve Muirhead are guaranteed a curling medal at the Winter Olympics after coming from behind to beat defending champions Sweden on an extra end in a dramatic semi-final.

Muirhead, along with teammates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, will play Japan in the gold medal match in the early hours of Sunday morning after beating Sweden 12-11 in a thrilling knockout match.

After two defeats in Olympic semi-finals, in 2014 and 2018, Team GB’s win is a third time lucky for skipper Muirhead who will aim to follow Rhona Martin’s team by winning gold - 20 years on from their victory in Salt Lake.

“I’ve lost two semi-finals before and I was desperate for it,” Muirhead said. “I’m so proud of these girls. We’ve dug so deep. I’m speechless right now and I can’t believe we’re in an Olympic final.”

It could be a golden weekend for GB’s curlers, with Bruce Mouat’s men’s side facing Sweden in their gold match match on Saturday afternoon.

Team GB made a disastrous start after Sweden picked up four points on the opening end, only to make an impressive response and immediately claim three points back.

Sweden and Team GB traded points up to the fifth frame, where Muirhead’s side secured a steal to level the scores at the halfway stage.

Sweden edged ahead once more with a two-point sixth end but Muirhead produced the shot of the match deep in the ninth to claim a four points for Team GB.

But in a further twist, Sweden forced an extra end with the final stone of the match. With the hammer in hand, Team GB were able to find the decisive point to secure a rollercoaster victory.