Winter Olympics host chosen for 2030 Games

France has been conditionally picked as the host of the 2030 Winter Olympics on Wednesday and must now deliver key financial guarantees in a timeline to be set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The French Alps bid was the preferred choice since June but due to elections and a current caretaker government had been unable to deliver the necessary state and regional financial guarantees in time.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the IOC session prior to the vote on Wednesday in a bid to ease any concerns and show his support for the candidacy.

“I confirm the full commitment of the French nation, and assure you that I will ask the next prime minister to include not only this guarantee but also an Olympic Law in the priorities of the new government,” he said.

“Seven years ago we made the same commitment (for the Paris 2024 Summer Games), and we delivered. We will do the same.”

Emmanuel Macron gave his backing to the French bid ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The IOC said it had received a number of assurances regarding the outstanding guarantees that include the state’s Olympic delivery guarantee and the financial guarantees of the two regions involved — the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur regions.

However, it said it would not sign the host city contract, which has already been signed by France, until those guarantees were delivered.

The IOC decision means France will host the Winter Games six years after the Summer Olympics in Paris, which officially open on Friday.

France previously staged the Winter Games in Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992. The next edition will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026.

