The Winter Olympics is in full swing in Beijing with Team GB hoping to win a record medal tally.

You can keep up to date with all the biggest stories, analysis and must-see moments delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Team GB secured five medals at Sochi in 2014 and did the same in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

The 50-strong team of athletes best hopes for medals this year include Dave Ryding, in men’s slalom (alpine skiing). Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds in mixed doubles (curling), Izzy Atkin in slope style and big air (freestyle skiing), Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross and Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson in two-man (bobsleigh)

Four years on from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, counties such as Norway, the United States of America, Canada and Germany will look to dominate the medal table once again.

It was Norway who led the way with 14 golds and 39 medals overall four years ago with Great Britain winning one gold thanks to Lizzie Yarnold’s defence of her skeleton title.

The Games run until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday 20 February. The 2022 Winter Paralympics will also be held in Beijing and follow the Olympics, running between 4 March and 13 March.

To sign up to our Olympics special newsletter, which will be emailed over the next two Fridays, you need to sign up to our free Sports Brief mailing list by entering your email address in the box at the top of this article or via our newsletters page.