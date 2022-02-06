✕ Close Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Opening ceremony, ‘sleeping Putin’ & more

With the 2022 Winter Olympics now in full swing, Team GB’s Katie Ormerod has failed to advance to the final of the women’s snowboard slopestyle event at Genting Snow Park. The 24-year-old hovered in the 12th and final qualifying place after her first run but a worse score on her second saw her slide seven places to 19th on the first full day of the Beijing Games.

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott cruised into the finals at the Beijing Olympics, putting down a smooth run in blustery weather, while Kokomo Murase of Japan made a confident debut. Elsewhere, Sweden registered a 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the mixed curling doubles, boosting their chances of making it to the semi-finals. While Norway won their match with Australia 10-4 as the Pacific nation still searches for its first victory. Team GB are in action in the curling later in the day.

A total of six medals are up for grabs on the second day of the Winter Olympics, including in Speed Skating, Ski Jumping and Cross-Country Skiing.

