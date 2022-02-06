Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat hosts China in curling as Julia Marino wins first silver for US
There are seven medals up for grabs on a busy Sunday of events in China
With the 2022 Winter Olympics now in full swing, Team GB’s Katie Ormerod has failed to advance to the final of the women’s snowboard slopestyle event at Genting Snow Park. The 24-year-old hovered in the 12th and final qualifying place after her first run but a worse score on her second saw her slide seven places to 19th on the first full day of the Beijing Games.
New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott cruised into the finals at the Beijing Olympics, putting down a smooth run in blustery weather, while Kokomo Murase of Japan made a confident debut. Elsewhere, Sweden registered a 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the mixed curling doubles, boosting their chances of making it to the semi-finals. While Norway won their match with Australia 10-4 as the Pacific nation still searches for its first victory. Team GB are in action in the curling later in the day.
A total of six medals are up for grabs on the second day of the Winter Olympics, including in Speed Skating, Ski Jumping and Cross-Country Skiing.
Welcome back to The Indepedent’s rolling coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics. A total of seven medals are up for grabs today in Snowboarding, Ski Jumping and Luge among others.
Round-up of Saturday’s action at 2022 Winter Olympics
Well, what a Saturday of sport it has been in Beijing.
Norway took a sensational victory in the biathlon mixed relay thanks to Johannes Thingnes Boe, who pulled his team back from nowhere in the anchor leg before an absolutely superb sprint to the line took him ahead of France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet and Eduard Latyapov of the Russian Olympic committee to win.
In the women’s individual normal hill ski jump final, meanwhile, Slovenia’s Urša Bogataj took gold with a sensational final jump. Katharina Althaus of Germany led the standings going into the final jumps but lost points on style and comes second again after taking silver in Pyeongchang four years ago.
21-year-old Walter Wallberg won the men’s moguls gold medal, meanwhile. The Swede delivered a spellbinding run at the very end of the final at sensational speed in order to dethrone the defending champion Mikael Kingsbury, who had set an impressive score of his own in the previous run.
On the ice, the Netherlands’ Irene set a new Olympic record while winning gold in the women’s 3000m speed skating, while China took their first gold of the games in the mixed relay speed skating.
For Team GB, curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds won one and lost in the mixed doubles curling, while brothers Farrell and Niall Treacy were both knocked out in the heats of the men’s 100m speed skating.
China win first gold of home Games
China have taken their first gold medal of the Games after securing victory in the short track mixed relay speed skating event.
The hosts had never before won the gold in this event, but managed to do so in front of the home crowd by beating Italy, Hungary and Canada on the ice.
Italy’s Pietro Sighel pushed the Chinese hard on the final lap, but the host nation won by a margin of just 0.016s to take the gold.
Team GB beaten by Italy in curling
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have conceded defeat against Italy in the mixed doubles curling at the National Aquatics Centre.
The Scottish pair needed three points in the final end but shook hands with their Italian opponents before playing their final shot as they were resigned to coming up short.
This is Team GB’s second defeat in six matches, while Italy maintain their 100 percent record and are flying at the top of the round robin standings.
Wins for Norway, Switzerland and Canada mean GB sit third in the table with three games left to play.
Italy take big lead prior to final curling end vs Team GB
A less than ideal end from Team GB gives Italy a great chance to score big, and they take advantage.
The Italian pair take a long time-out and discuss their options with coach Violetta Caldart prior to their final shot, which Stefania Constantini absolutely nail, knocking away Jennifer Dodds’ red stone and scoring three in the process. The umpire is out to measure a possible fourth point for Italy but after a contentious debate, three is the final result.
The Italians now lead 7-4 with just one end to play, and it would take a sensational comeback from the British pair to avoid defeat now.
Team GB level up curling match with Italy
Team GB use a power play and time out discussion to take a big advantage in the sixth end and it looks as though they could score big, but Stefania Constantini delivers a superb final stone for Italy that reduces Team GB’s scoring chances.
Jennifer Dodds hits a good final shot though and GB still take two points to level things up at 4-4 with two ends to play.
Italy extend lead over GB in curling
The fifth end at the National Aquatics Centre finishes with Italy extending their lead by a further point over Team GB.
Italy nudge one of their yellow stones into the centre of the scoring zone and protect it with a couple out in front, and try as they might Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat just can’t shift it.
The measure is out to check whether the Italians are actually owed two points, but the final call is one. It’s 4-2 with three ends remaining.
Wallberg takes gold in men’s moguls!
21-year-old Walter Wallberg has won the men’s moguls gold medal in Beijing!
The Swede delivered a spellbinding run at the very end of the final at sensational speed in order to dethrone the defending champion Mikael Kingsbury, who had set an impressive score of his own in the previous run.
Wallberg combined sheer with velocity with excellent turning technique over the moguls to earn 83.23 points and is full value for his victory.
Italy re-take curling lead against Team GB
The Italians lead Team GB in the mixed doubles curling at the National Aquatics Centre once again, thanks to a superb final shot with the last stone of the fourth end which sends Jennifer Dodds’ effort flying and earns Italy two points.
Halfway through the match, the Italians lead 3- in a very tight encounter.
Wallberg tops mogul final second stage standings
The Swede Walter Wallberg has topped the second stage of the men’s moguls final, leading gold medal favourite Mikael Kingsbury with a score 80.33.
The final round, where the medals will be decided, will take place imminently, as six athletes compete for the title.
Those men are: Wallberg (SWE), Kingsbury (CAN), Horishma Ikuma (JPN), Benjamin Cavet (FRA), Cooper Woods-Topalovic (AUS) and Nick Page (USA).
