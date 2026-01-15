Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Norwegian ski jumping officials have been handed 18-month bans, resolving a scandal over manipulated suits that had tarnished Norway’s reputation and its hosting of the Nordic ski world championships last March.

Head coach Magnus Brevik, assistant coach Thomas Lobben, and staff member Adrian Livelten were suspended for the period requested by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), which announced the verdicts on Thursday.

This follows three-month bans accepted by Olympic gold medallists Johann André Forfang and Marius Lindvik in August, who have since returned to World Cup competitions ahead of next month’s Milan Cortina Winter Games.

An independent panel judging the team officials affirmed the appropriateness of the sanctions sought by the FIS.

The three judges, led by sports law pioneer Michael Beloff, stated: "The panel’s starting point is that cheating of any kind is inherently antithetical to sport and its values."

The manipulation, involving the restitching of suits to increase their size and allow athletes to fly further, was captured on secretly filmed footage and published by media during the Trondheim world championships.

These alterations, which circumvented pre-approval regulations, could only be confirmed by tearing apart the crotch seams of the Norwegian team suits.

Lindvik and Forfang were disqualified from the men’s large hill event in Trondheim after placing second and fourth respectively.

However, Lindvik retained his normal hill title won days earlier, and both athletes kept their bronze medals from the team event.

In Trondheim, Brevik and Livelten quickly admitted their guilt, insisting the cheating took place only before the large hill event. The bans were backdated to the time of the world championships and will expire in September.

The verdicts have been handed down just weeks before the Winter Olympics in Italy get underway, with the global event due to run for 16 days from February 6-22.