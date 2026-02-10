Two Olympic skiers disqualified after banned substance found on skis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two South Korean cross-country skiers have been disqualified from the women’s classic sprint event at the Winter Olympics after their equipment tested positive for a prohibited substance.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation confirmed the disqualifications on Tuesday.

Han Dasom and Lee Eui-jin were removed from the qualification round after their skis were found to contain fluorinated wax, commonly known as fluor.

This substance was officially banned in 2023 due to its detrimental impact on both the environment and human health.

Fluorinated wax, originally utilised in sailing to enhance glide, was adopted by the skiing world in the late 1980s for similar performance benefits.

open image in gallery Lee Eui-jin (pictured) has been disqualified ( Getty Images )

However, the FIS notes that fluor does not biodegrade, earning it the moniker of a "forever chemical." It also poses significant health risks to ski technicians who apply the wax using hot irons, often in inadequately ventilated spaces.

The ban on fluor was initially announced by the FIS in 2019, coming into full effect for the 2023/2024 season.

Skis are routinely inspected in designated test areas, typically located near the finish line. The Korea Ski Association has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the incident.

Neither Han nor Lee, who are ranked 157th and 158th in the World Cup standings respectively, were considered contenders for medals in Tuesday’s race.

Meanwhile, Team GB is still waiting for its first medal of the Games after heartbreak in the mixed curling on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair of Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds was beaten by hosts Italy in the bronze medal match.

It was the third time that Team GB has finished fourth at the Winter Olympics after Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes also narrowly missed out on medals on Monday.

UK Sport has set the team a target of four to eight medals at this year’s Games.