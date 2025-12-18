Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s short-track speed skating ambitions for the 2026 Winter Olympics have dramatically scaled back, with Niall Treacy confirmed as the solitary member of the team for Milan and Cortina.

This marks a stark contrast to previous Games, which saw multiple medal contenders represent GB.

This downturn is significant for a sport that has long captivated British viewers with its wild, unpredictable nature, famously exemplified by Steven Bradbury’s improbable 2002 gold.

While past Games saw Elise Christie and three-time Olympic finalist Jon Eley carry national hopes, future aspirations now fall squarely on 25-year-old Treacy, returning for his second Games.

Britain’s short-track status plummeted after the Pyeongchang Games due to severe UK Sport funding cuts.

The sport’s funding, which peaked at over £3.5 million for the 2018 cycle, was drastically reduced.

open image in gallery Elise Christie was a medal hope for GB in the past but crashed out in the semi-finals in 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Jon Eley, head of performance at British Ice Skating, now oversees a combined skating budget of just under £2 million, mostly for figure and long-track.

Eley, a beneficiary of the former world-class programme in Nottingham, told the Press Association: "It is a far cry from those days of success and while we have been rebuilding our programme, the sport has moved to another level.

“The kind of opportunities and support I got is way beyond what these guys have been able to access. They are all effectively self-funded, and it is a real testament to them that they are working so hard in training. It is about rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck in."

Nicky Gooch won GB’s last short-track medal in Lillehammer in 1994. Gooch, a casualty of the 2018 cuts, now coaches Hungary, whose relay team narrowly pipped GB to a Milan qualifying place, ensuring Treacy will be a man alone.

"It is a huge honour to be selected for the Olympic Games," said Treacy. "I’m incredibly proud to have the opportunity to return to the world’s biggest stage.

“I’m excited to test myself against the very best in the world, build on the progress made over this cycle, and push for performances that reflect the work and commitment of everyone involved in this journey."