Watch live: Lionesses fans gather in Sydney for Women’s World Cup final
Live: Lionesses fans gather in Sydney for Women’s World Cup final
England fans have taken to the streets of Sydney ahead of the Lionesses’ World Cup final clash against Spain.
It’s the first time the team has reached a World Cup final, with Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo all netting goals against Australia in the semi-finals.
Fans could be heard outside Stadium Australia hours before the game today (20 August), donning red and white face paint, and chanting the lyrics to ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’.
The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Geri Horner, Harry Kane, and Gareth Southgate are just some of the famous faces who have recorded messages of support for the players.
Tori Penso, from the USA, will be refereeing the game. She was also officiating the game between England and the Matildas, which saw Australia knocked out of the tournament.
