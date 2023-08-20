Watch live: Lionesses fans gather in Sydney for Women’s World Cup final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England fans have taken to the streets of Sydney ahead of the Lionesses’ World Cup final clash against Spain.

It’s the first time the team has reached a World Cup final, with Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo all netting goals against Australia in the semi-finals.

Fans could be heard outside Stadium Australia hours before the game today (20 August), donning red and white face paint, and chanting the lyrics to ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’.

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Geri Horner, Harry Kane, and Gareth Southgate are just some of the famous faces who have recorded messages of support for the players.

Tori Penso, from the USA, will be refereeing the game. She was also officiating the game between England and the Matildas, which saw Australia knocked out of the tournament.