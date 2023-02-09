Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scotland boosted with Zander Fagerson set to start in Six Nations tie with Wales

The Glasgow prop will replace WP Nel in the number three jersey after recovering from a hamstring injury

Anthony Brown
Thursday 09 February 2023 14:15
Comments
Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

Zander Fagerson will make his first appearance in more than two months when he starts for Scotland in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match at home to Wales.

In the only change to the XV that began last weekend’s victory away to England, the Glasgow prop will replace WP Nel in the number three jersey after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the start of December.

Fagerson has been in full training for the past two-and-a-half weeks and management are confident that, despite his lack of recent game time, he is equipped to start against the Welsh.

Nel, the 36-year-old Edinburgh prop who started at Twickenham, drops to the bench, with Simon Berghan – who was among the replacements last weekend – out of the 23-man squad altogether.

Recommended

There is still no place in the matchday pool for Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson, who is working his way back into contention following recent issues with concussion.

Gregor Townsend’s relative consistency of selection is in contrast to his Wales counterpart Warren Gatland, who has made five changes from the team that started last weekend’s defeat to Ireland.

The Scots are bidding to kick off a campaign with back-to-back victories for the first time since the inception of the Six Nations in 2000. The last time they achieved the feat was in the Five Nations in 1996.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in