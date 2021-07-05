Today the Natural History Museum launches a free ten-part podcast series, Wild Crimes, exploring the illegal wildlife trade and looking for possible solutions.

Billed as a “twist on the popular true crime genre”, Wild Crimes will explore the shocking world of international wildlife crime, from eel smuggling to the ivory trade.

The first episode, which is live now, investigates the world’s most trafficked mammal, the pangolin. “When you walk with a pangolin you walk with a unicorn,” says Wild Crimes presenter and evolutionary biologist Dr Tori Herridge, who is joined by science communicator Dr Khalil Thirlaway.

Pangolin researchers from the Natural History Museum and experts on the ground in South Africa will discuss the challenges of tracking down the perpetrators and restoring trust to the local communities.

Episode two of Wild Crimes - which is also available now - explores reptile trading in Tanzania, a country which has had a ban on all wildlife exports since 2016, yet from which private collectors all over the world buy chameleons, snakes and geckos to keep as pets thousands of miles from their natural habitats.

The Independent launched its Stop The Illegal Wildlife campaign in early 2020 in response to the threats posed to the planet's.

Episode three of focuses on the smuggling of glass eels, Europe’s biggest wildlife crime, which be live this Thursday 8 July. From then one episode will land every Thursday until the end of August., with the last episode in the series exploring what can be done about wildlife crime.

All episodes will be free to listen to via nhm.ac.uk/wildcrimes and to download via Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and wherever else you access your podcasts.