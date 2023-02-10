For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Coolidge has achieved her dream of playing the role of a dolphin with a new Super Bowl ad.

The White Lotus star, 61, recently sparked amused reactions after she revealed her “ultimate dream role” would be to play one of the aquatic mammals.

Coolidge made the claim during a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood during the Golden Globes in January, after she was asked: “What’s the ultimate dream role for you now? What would it be if anything could happen, what would it be?”

The question prompted Coolidge to contemplate for a second, before she responded: “I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin!”

The actress’s response was met with confusion, with one of the reporters asking whether Coolidge meant an “animated feature,” while the other questioned whether she was referring to Flipper, the 1964 film based on a dolphin.

“Yeah, something like that,” Coolidge confirmed.

Although the actress’s fans and peers weren’t sure what to make of her dream role, Coolidge has since fulfiled her wish, thanks to her role in E.l.f. Cosmetics’ upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad, which will air in full on Sunday 12 February, Coolidge tries out the cosmetic company’s Power Grip Primer.

“Oh my gosh. It looks like I came from the sea,” Coolidge says after applying the primer on top of the makeup she’s already wearing on her face. “I look like a dolphin. Like a baby dolphin!”

The amusing commercial, which was co-written by The White Lotus creator Mike White, then sees Coolidge mimicking the squeaking noises of a dolphin before she declares her joy over the product. “I love it!” she continued.

However, the teaser ends with the actress acknowledging that the primer “sure is sticky,” before she claims: “I’m so dewey, people are going to complain!”

While speaking to People about the upcoming commercial, Coolidge said that her reaction was inspired by her own makeup routine.

“I put products on out of order,” she explained. “I put the primer on after my makeup, because I feel like it makes me look extra dewy. I was putting it on in front of my friend, and we were joking around and I said: ‘Oh my god - It does look like I’m coming out of the sea. I look like I’m wet.’ And then I said: ‘Like a dolphin.’”

As for her unusual response to her dream role, Coolidge told the outlet that she’d wanted to respond with “something broad,” and hadn’t expected her answer to go viral.

“I just wanted to say something broad. And just dolphin, dolphin fits everything,” she explained.

On social media, the cosmetic company has already earned praise for its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, and for helping Coolidge fulfil her dream role.

“Dolphin dream come true! We love @jennifercoolidge,” one fan commented on Instagram, while another said: “This is GENIUS, she’s finally in her dream role.”

“This is phenomenal,” someone else added.

You can find our roundup of the best, and worst, Super Bowl ads so far here.