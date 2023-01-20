Jennifer Coolidge debuts on TikTok with amusing ‘poem’ and A-list cameo

Jennifer Coolidge has made her TikTok debut.

The White Lotus star gifted her fans an iconic social media clip featuring a “poem” and an A-list cameo.

“I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think I’m just gonna do a poem that I like,” Coolidge says in the video, before breaking into “Jenny from the Block” lyrics.

But that wasn’t all, because her rendition of the song got the seal of approval from Jennifer Lopez herself.

“I like that, I really like that,” J-Lo says, as Coolidge turns the camera on her.

