“You’ve done the hard work, now it’s about doing your victory lap”

What’s your favourite part about the training?

I definitely look forward to eating food after a long run. This weekend it was a kebab and two McFlurries after a 19-mile run!

I also love being part of a community. I run on Sundays with a running community so getting to see other faces and sharing our experiences of how we’re finding the journey also helps.

How does the training impact your lifestyle, both positively and negatively?

Positively, it keeps me in shape, gives me confidence and makes me feel young. I’m going to be 50 in a few weeks!

Negatively, my legs get tired. The fatigue sets in when you get to the long weeks. Time can also be an issue. You could plan to do a long run but you don’t know what’s going to happen in your day. I look after my mum and her timetable isn’t like mine and that can disrupt my day if I’ve got a run planned.

How have you found sticking to your nutrition and hydration plans?

Hydration has been pretty straightforward. I’m a seasoned marathon runner so I know how important hydration is to your performance. But it also just keeps you feeling good and helps you to remain focused on your workout.

I’m the sort of person who has a routine with nutrition but I think indulgence is important. Running is a habit but you have to make it satisfying as well. Eighty per cent of the time I’m on top of my nutrition and 20% of the time I enjoy myself because that’s what life’s about.

How have you been looking after your mental health while training?

Each day I make time for myself. I take care of my mum, I have a business to run and I’m also part of a running community. So I fill my cup first and then I have the energy and motivation to give to others. Each morning I do breathwork for about 15 minutes and yoga for about 10 minutes. And then have a cold shower and that makes me feel alive and then I’ll have a healthy breakfast. The first hour or so has been all about me and that really sets the tone for my day.

Has a better understanding of marathon training and mental wellbeing had an impact on how you run your business?

Absolutely. For me, running is a tool. When I’ve got issues, whether that’s at work or in my personal life, running is a way to troubleshoot and to iron things out in my head. It helps me find solutions.

What advice would you give to someone struggling with their training and mental wellbeing?

Think about a friend or family member. If they were going through the same thing, what would you say to them? Treat yourself in the same way. We’re always harsher on ourselves than we are with others.

What are you most looking forward to on marathon day?

I’m most looking forward to running through the streets of my town, London, and having the crowd around me which is going to be so memorable. For me it’s going to be a big celebration. A celebration of many things: I’m going to be 50 and my mental health has improved vastly since my struggles in 2016.

What advice would you give to someone who is nervous about the run itself?

It’s okay to be nervous. Being nervous actually means you care. I think it’s about reframing the thought “I’m nervous” and saying “I’m excited”. It’s not always easy to do but trust in the process. You’ve done all the hard work, you’ve done all the training and now it’s about going out there and doing your victory lap. Go and enjoy yourself.

How will you plan to look after your mental health post-marathon?

The main thing is to recover, eat well and to take care of yourself. Resting will be important for recovery. And a bit of indulgence too. And then reflecting on the journey: the training, the marathon itself and what I’ve actually achieved.

How important is it for you to be raising the profile of Mind and getting people to think about their mental health?

It’s very important. For someone that’s struggled with their own mental wellbeing, I didn’t know I could ask for help. Mind is there to help people. It’s a place to reach out to if you’re struggling.

Is your relationship with physical activity becoming unhealthy?

We know physical activity can be an amazing way to support our mental health and help us feel good. But it isn’t helpful for everyone all the time, and can lead to problems for some of us. It’s important to recognise some of us can develop an unhealthy relationship with exercise.

