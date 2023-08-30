How to cope with anxiety during university

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heading into the first year of university can be quite daunting and for some, the years during the academic year can also be tough to navigate.

Naturally, as the work begins to pile on it can be quite overwhelming, but it is important to always check in with yourself and try to take steps to ease that pressure off.

University is a time of growth, as well as a space that grants you independence, a place that allows you to meet new people and to study the subject of your choice.

But for many, living away from home, being surrounded by new people, student finances and deadlines can lead to stress and anxiety.

It’s okay not to feel okay, but learning how to cope with things for your mental health is essential for making it through the academic term.

Here are some steps you can take to help you cope with anxiety during university

Understanding student stress

Although university can be a smooth process for some, for others it can be quite the opposite.

Students may feel stressed about starting their course, dealing with exams, coursework deadlines, future career prospects and living with new people.

These feelings are quite natural and the NHS says stress is also designed to “help you cope in challenging situations.”

It says that stress in small amounts “can be good, because it pushes you to work hard and do your best, such as during exams.”

However, if you are feeling as though you can no longer manage that stress, it can lead to mental health problems such as depression and anxiety - and may also take a toll on your academic performance.

Stress can often make you feel irritable, anxious, and worried all the time and puts you in a position where you feel as though you can no longer enjoy yourself.

Due to this, you may start to have problems with your sleep, concentration and temper.

What can I do if I’m starting to feel stressed?

It is easy to get lost in computer screens sometimes but taking a breather every so often will help you tackle your daily tasks better.

Now, how that break or breather looks is completely up to you – but there are a few ways you can manage anxiety during university.

Dr Dayo Abinusawa, founder of Awa Business School tells The Independent, that the first thing you should do is identify your triggers and have a plan.

He says students should think about what makes them anxious and why “you may be responding the way you do” and says students who are dealing with such stress should speak to a professional such as a student counsellor to help ease their worries.

Students should also “embrace failure,” Dr Abinusawa highlights and adds “If things don’t go according to plan, you can learn from it and move forward.”

Simon Davies a registered counsellor at Living Well UK says another way to combat stress is to take the time to practice self-care.

Mr Davies adds: “It’s important for students to set aside time to relax and look after themselves – especially as work begins to ramp up and it can feel like university work is all-consuming. Daily walks, watching a film, joining a society, or just having dinner with your flatmates – incorporating any of these into your day can help to alleviate stress and anxiety.”

Healthy eating

Eating well and building a healthy lifestyle can also contribute to easing stress and anxiety.

Lucy Jones, Registered Associate Nutritionist, and founder of Founder of Lutrition says food fuels “both physical and emotional well-being” and that the right food choices can “help you better manage your stress.”

Ms Jones says protein is one of the sources that will help support emotional well-being. She adds: “Proteins are made up of building blocks called amino acids. In particular, the amino acid tryptophan is a precursor to serotonin - commonly known as the happy hormone. Tryptophan can be found in lots of foods, including chicken, turkey, cheese, milk and bananas - foods most students are likely eating.”

Speaking on the impact healthier options can have on people, Ms Jones tells The Independent, student favourites such as pesto pasta can have benefits if switched to wholemeal pasta rather than regular white pasta.

“Wholewheat pasta has more fibre, meaning it better manages energy and blood sugar levels, and in turn better stabilises your mood,” she adds.

Make sure you are getting enough sleep

The University of West Scotland says students should be aiming for seven to nine hours. Sleep expert Matthew Walker found that humans have evolved to need a certain amount of sleep.

“When we drop below seven hours of sleep, objective impairments in cognitive performance and physical function decline,” the university says.

Dr Davies says students should “Never under-estimate the importance of a good night’s sleep. When you’re worried, stressed, or just enjoying all that Fresher's week has to offer, it can be hard to maintain a healthy sleeping pattern! However, consistently getting 8 hours of sleep is one of the pillars of both physical and mental wellbeing.”

Create a distraction and shift your focus

Fiza Faheem, a second-year law student at the University of York says one way to tackle university stress would be to try new things and build a “mental buffer zone.”

Fiza says this grants a safe space for her, where her mind could “take a breather from its usual concerns. Whether it was joining a society or volunteering for a cause I’m passionate about, by redirecting my focus on embracing new experiences I was able to break from the cycle of anxious thinking.”

Creating goals and accomplishing them

“Pursuing new activities gave me new opportunities to set goals and work towards achieving them,” Fiza tells The Independent.

She said meeting these goals “successfully” no matter how big or small, reminded her of what she was capable of and “counteracted the feelings of inadequacy that anxiety can often bring about.”

Building a social connection

This is where clubs and societies come in, Fiza says for her, this introduced a community of peers who shared the same interests as her.

She tells The Independent: “By connecting with other students who were similar to me, I found an immediate sense of belonging. During academic terms and moments of anxiety, these connections served as a sturdy support system.”

Last but not least, positive reinforcement

Positive reinforcement occurs when a certain behaviour results in a positive outcome, making the behaviour likely to be repeated in the future, according to Very Well Mind.

Fiza says: “Every time I tried something new at university and managed to navigate it successfully, I slowly chipped away at any self-doubt that stemmed from my anxiety.

“Over time, this ongoing cycle of positive reinforcement became a true source of strength that helped silence any negative self-talk.”