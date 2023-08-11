For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It seems that every day we are hearing about more businesses across the globe adopting the use of AI.

While Tim Cook has recently revealed Apple is building AI into ‘every product’, Netflix has listed a controversial AI job paying $900,000 amid strike action from actors against the technology.

It’s not just big businesses investing in artificial intelligence, however. Multiple studies are beginning to emerge tauting AI’s benefits. One claimed AI can read breast cancer screening images and another argued it could help revolutionise the way children are taught.

So where does this leave us? How worried are we supposed to be about AI? Is it an exciting development in technology or is it a genuine threat to humanity as we know it?

As the world continues to increase the exploration, use and development of artificial intelligence The Independent’s tech team is going to examine exactly what it means for our workplaces, our ways of communication and our day to days lives.

In The Independent’s virtual event series our tech editor Andrew Griffin will be examining exactly what threat AI poses as it continues to evolve.

He will be joined by his deputy Anthony Cuthbertson, as well as a panel of other experts, to comment on the latest from the world of artificial intelligence and to answer your burning questions.

The panel will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of AI, the moral and legal issues surrounding it, the latest developments on the horizon and what the future of AI hold for the planet.

The event will take place on August 17 on Zoom and will start at 6.30pm.

