AI news - latest: ChatGPT blocked in Italy amid fears over dangers of artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence systems are being hit by new fears and increased scrutiny as they gain new powers.
Italy has banned ChatGPT and popular AI image generator Midjourney has had to switch off free access because of abuse of its platform.
Those latest issues come after a range of experts – including Elon Musk – urged AI companies to pause development on new systems for six months. That time should be used to ensure that existing systems are safe to use and that new ones do not endanger the public.
While artificial intelligence has been a major topic of research for years, new capabilities meant that it has shot into the mainstream, especially after the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year.
Those new and surprising capabilities have led to much excitement about how the technology might change the world for the better. But they have also brought worries about misinformation and lost jobs.
Midjourney bans free trials
Midjourney – the image-generating AI that created those viral images of Donald Trump being arrested and the Pope wearing a nice jacket – has limited free trials. They were subject to “abuse”, its CEO said, and not anything to do with those fake images.
ChatGPT banned in Italy
Here’s our full story on the block on ChatGPT in Italy. It’s less about worries about the future of AI, and more about an ongoing worry in Europe: what data apps are collecting, and how that might be damaging privacy.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s ongoing coverage of all the latest in artificial intelligence.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies