McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Delta among dozens of websites down after Amazon Web Services cloud crashes

Amazon said that the cause of the issue was linked to a function called AWS Lambda

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 14 June 2023 00:20
Amazon Web Services explain reasons behind recent outage

McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Delta were among dozens of websites that went down after Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services crashed.

The outage, which took place on Wednesday afternoon according to DownDetector, also impacted The Associated Press as it tried to cover the criminal arraignment of former president Donald Trump.

Technology website The Verge said that it was having problems with its homepage, which would not update automatically.

New York transit agency MTA stated on Twitter that train service information on its website and MYmta app were unavailable because of the outage.

Amazon said that the cause of the issue was linked to a function called AWS Lambda, which allows customers to run code for different types of applications.

Amazon said it was experiencing multiple error rates for multiple AWS services in an availability zone based in Northern Virginia, reported CBS News.

The AWS Health Dashboard stated that issues in the US-East-1 region started at around 3pm ET.

“Many AWS services are now fully recovered and marked Resolved on this event. We are continuing to work to fully recover all services,” the company posted at 5pm ET.

AWS is the world’s largest seller of on-demand computing power and software services, which it delivers from a network of vast server farms, according to Bloomberg.

