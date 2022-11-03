For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused Elon Musk of sabotaging her Twitter account after the two engaged in an online spat on the social media platform.

The congresswoman from New York and the new owner of the $44bn company went back on forth over Mr Musk’s plan to charge users $8 for a blue tick, as well as the price of merchandise sold by the politician’s office.

And Ms Ocasio-Cortez was left to complain that following the public argument her Twitter account had seemingly stopped working properly.

“Yo (Elon Musk) while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?” she tweeted on Thursday morning.

“This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me.”

The pair reignited their ongoing Twitter feud as they sparred on changes Mr Musk wants to make to the platform.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” the lawmaker intitially tweeted earlier this week.

Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?



The Tesla boss then posted a picture of a sweatshirt sold by Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s office and circled the price of $58.

“Proud of this and always will be. My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren’t subject to racist treatment in their workplaces,” she replied pointedly.

“Items are made in USA. Team AOC honors and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting.”

The lawmaker then indicated that she was starting to have issues with her Twitter account.

“Also my Twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin Just a reminder that money will never by your way out of insecurity, folks,” she tweeted.

And she added: “One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications.”

Mr Musk has said that he wants to protect free speech on Twitter and before he completed his purchase criticised the suspension of Donald Trump.

But in the days after he bought the company he has also suggested that it is necessary to charge users $8 for verification, calling the previous system “Bull****” and insisting it is a necessary step.