Elon Musk news - latest: Twitter owner responds to blue tick complaints
Social media site’s new owner says its most famous former user will have to wait for the ruling of a ‘content moderation council’ before being allowed back
Elon Musk has started rolling out changes at Twitter - starting with charging users for a verification badge.
In a long thread, Mr Musk said that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system” for verification will be over, and will instead charge people $8 per month for Twitter Blue.
“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month”, Mr Musk tweeted. “Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”
Subscribers will also receive priority in replies, mentions & search, the ability to post long video and audio clips, and will see “half as many ads”.
Experts were skeptical about Mr Musk’s claim that this was “essential to defeat spam/scam”, with some suggesting that the ability to buy verification could increase scams.
In response, Mr Musk tweeted: “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8”.
Twitter is also pushing forward with a paywalled video feature that could launch as soon as this month, with Mr Musk reportedly making staff work 84-hour weeks or risk being fired.
“When a creator composes a tweet with a video, the creator can enable the paywall once a video has been added to the tweet”, an internal email apparently states. Users can choose from a preset list of prices, such as $1, $2, $5 or $10.
One employee said it seemed like the feature will probably be used to promote adult content, something that Twitter users reportedly have an increasing interest in.
Mr Musk may also bring back Vine, the short-form video app that Twitter shut down in 2016.
However, Mr Musk’s purchase of Twitter has not been beneficial for his own personal fortune. His net worth has dropped by about $9bn since his takeover of the social media company, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
It is now down to $204bn, about a quarter of his worth before the beginning of this year.
The decline in Mr Musk’s net worth can also be attributed to the fall in shares of Tesla, which has dropped by 43 per cent since the beginning of this year.
Elon Musk drops subscription price
Reports had previously indicated that Mr Musk was planning to charge $20 per month for the subscription to Twitter Blue, but was rebuked by author Stephen King.
“$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” Mr King wrote.
Mr Musk esponded that the change was an attempt to generate revenue, and that it would help reduce rather than encourage spam. He appeared to confirm that the change was coming, insisting that he would explain it before it is introduced.
He also began to barter with the author about how much the monthly charge should be for the verification process.
“We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” he wrote.
“I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls.”
Twitter launched verification in 2009, with the aim of easily showing official accounts and combatting a run of impersonators.
The company has never been entirely clear about how it sees the blue tick that marks verification: though it claims that it should not be seen as an endorsement from Twitter, it has removed it from some accounts in the past.
ICYMI: Thierry Breton, the commissioner for internal market of the European Union, has said that Elon Musk will comply with international laws around social media.
“In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules”, he tweeted.
Twitter users post slurs in ‘celebration’ of Musk takeover
Many Twitter users have taken the opportunity to fill Twitter with racial slurs ahead of Mr Musk’s takeover, believing it signifies a start of laxer content moderation.
Mr Musk has made numerous allegations against Twitter’s ‘left wing bias’, claiming that Twitter’s top lawyer was responsible for censorship of conservative views and that such a matter was “obvious”.
Twitter’s algorithm in fact amplifies right-wing news outlets more than others – and the social network is not exactly sure why.
In a report released in October last year, in six out of seven countries – all but Germany – tweets posted by accounts from the political right receive more exposure by the algorithm than the political left when studied as a group.
Twitter admits its own algorithms amplify ‘political right’
Findings of an internal study show apparent bias in amplification, but not what causes it
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
One big question looms: What would a Musk takeover of Twitter mean for Donald Trump?
Mr Musk pretty roundly denounced the original decision to ban Mr Trump when it occurred.
He called the move a “mistake” earlier this year at a financial conference, while not directly saying whether he’d reverse it should he take over the company.
“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” said Mr Musk in May. “I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
Trump was exiled from Facebook and Twitter after January 6 riot
The head of Bellingcat has said that Twitter will need more regulation as Mr Musk takes over.
“A lack of self-regulation on Twitter will just increase the likelihood of government regulation of all social media, it’s as simple as that”, Eliot Higgins tweeted.
ICYMI | Biden admin eyes national security reviews into Musk’s Twitter deal
ICYMI: The Biden administration is reportedly considering subjecting two of Elon Musk’s business ventures to a national security review.
Bloomberg News spoke with individuals familiar with the matter who claimed that the Tesla CEO’s acquisition of Twitter and his management of the SpaceX Starlink satellite network have raised some concerns in the Biden White House.
Talks that could determine whether or not Mr Musk will be subject to review are still in their infancy, according to the source.
Graig Graziosi has more.
Biden administration eyes national security reviews into Elon Musk’s Twitter deal
The Tesla CEO said he plans to buy Twitter’s name and gut the site
Former Prime Minister of Belgium Guy Verhofstadt has also called for more social media regulation.
“So one man @elonmusk now owns the biggest debate in the world”, he tweeted.
“The need for rules and accountability is bigger than ever ! Self-regulation in social media has never worked… even with lesser characters than his”
Elon Musk ‘fails to understand freedom of speech does not mean the freedom to abuse'
“Elon Musk has closed his takeover of Twitter for $44bn, taking control of one of the world’s largest social media platforms and an important digital public space. Musk thinks the world needs a new billionaire savior, but the way to have better social media is more democratic accountability, not less”, Imran Ahmed, the head of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, has said in a statement.
“He has promised he won’t allow Twitter to “become a free-for-all hellscape”, but he has consistently failed to understand the freedom of speech does not mean the freedom to abuse, which pushes women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other marginalized groups out of online spaces. The Center for Countering Digital Hate will watching be keeping a watchful eye on Twitter and its new owner’s changes to try to ensure the platform doesn’t become even more polluted with hate speech and disinformation”
Join our new commenting forum
