Elon Musk has started rolling out changes at Twitter - starting with charging users for a verification badge.

In a long thread, Mr Musk said that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system” for verification will be over, and will instead charge people $8 per month for Twitter Blue.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month”, Mr Musk tweeted. “Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

Subscribers will also receive priority in replies, mentions & search, the ability to post long video and audio clips, and will see “half as many ads”.

Experts were skeptical about Mr Musk’s claim that this was “essential to defeat spam/scam”, with some suggesting that the ability to buy verification could increase scams.

In response, Mr Musk tweeted: “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8”.

Twitter is also pushing forward with a paywalled video feature that could launch as soon as this month, with Mr Musk reportedly making staff work 84-hour weeks or risk being fired.

“When a creator composes a tweet with a video, the creator can enable the paywall once a video has been added to the tweet”, an internal email apparently states. Users can choose from a preset list of prices, such as $1, $2, $5 or $10.

One employee said it seemed like the feature will probably be used to promote adult content, something that Twitter users reportedly have an increasing interest in.

Mr Musk may also bring back Vine, the short-form video app that Twitter shut down in 2016.

However, Mr Musk’s purchase of Twitter has not been beneficial for his own personal fortune. His net worth has dropped by about $9bn since his takeover of the social media company, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It is now down to $204bn, about a quarter of his worth before the beginning of this year.

The decline in Mr Musk’s net worth can also be attributed to the fall in shares of Tesla, which has dropped by 43 per cent since the beginning of this year.