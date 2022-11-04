Twitter layoffs – live: Elon Musk to announce ‘thousands’ of job losses
‘This action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,’ a memo to staff reportedly says
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk will begin massive layoffs at the company on Friday, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.
Thousands of employees at the company may lose their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday, according tomultiple US media reports.
“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.
“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”
Mr Musk has already made several changes to the company, starting with the firing of three of its top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal.
He had earlier told prospective investors that he intended to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that he planned to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter – about half the company’s workforce.
Employees received emails saying layoffs are starting today
Twitter staff reportedly received an unsigned email on Thursday announcing that layoffs are coming on Friday morning (today).
Employees will be notified either via their official company email accounts if they still have jobs, or via their personal email accounts if their “employment is affected,” according to NBCNews.
Everyone affected by the layoffs will receive an email by 9AM PST Friday, the internal memo reportedly said.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the latest with Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover, including the news that potentially thousands of layoffs are to be announced today.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies