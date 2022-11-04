Amber Heard gone from Twitter after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk’s takeover

Amber Heard appears to have left Twitter in the wake of her ex-boyfriend buying the platform in a $44m deal.

The actor’s handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed, and her feed read: “This account doesn’t exist.”

Many celebrities, such as Grey’s Anatomy Shonda Rhimes, have announced their departure from the platform after the billionaire’s takeover.

Musk’s changes at the company, such as an $8 monthly fee to stay verified, have proven to be controversial among its users.

Ms Heard dated the Tesla CEO for around a year before they split in 2017.

Sign up for our newsletters.