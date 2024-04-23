Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Apple has launched a new “special event”, with updates to the iPad and more expected.

The company invited the world to watch the launch on 7 May, at 7am local pacific time. It is the first such launch event of 2024.

The invitation includes the words “let loose” and a picture that seemed to include a hand holding the iPad’s stylus.

( Apple )

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on new updates to the iPad. The tablet line-up did not receive a single update last year, leading to much speculation on when new versions might be released.

The company might also use the opportunity to announce news on the Vision Pro. Apple’s augmented reality headset was announced last year and launched in the US earlier this year – but it has said relatively little about it since, including staying quiet on any information about whether it might be released in other countries.