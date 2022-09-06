The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Apple event: How to watch iPhone 14, new AirPods and Apple Watch revealed live at ‘Far Out’ announcement
Apple is about to unveil a whole host of new products: a new iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and set of Apple Watches.
For the first time in years, the event will be held in person, with Tim Cook and other executives taking to the stage at its Apple Park campus to show off the new devices.
But Apple will be broadcasting the event live, too, so that people can follow along from home.
It remains unclear what exactly that livestream will look like. Since the pandemic, Apple has broadcast live events that were more like TV shows, with high production value and special effects – but the company could go back to the more traditional format of showing its staff speaking on stage.
Either way, all will be revealed on Wednesday, 7 September. The event starts at 10am local pacific time – that is 1pm eastern, or 6pm in the UK.
Apple will be making the event available across a wide variety of platforms. In the past, it made it relatively difficult to actually watch along – but now makes it as easy as possible.
The most straightforward way to watch is to follow along on YouTube, which is embedded below. As well as offering a live stream, that site allows you to sign up to notifications which will pop up when the livestream starts.
Another helpful thing about the YouTube stream is that it usually becomes available to watch as a recording straight after it is over – useful if you want to revisit any points, or miss the stream.
But Apple will also be running its own live streams. They will be available on its special events page, which also offers the option to add to your calendar and to watch previous events.
The same feed will be available through the Apple TV app.
The Independent will also be covering the event – as well as the build-up and buzz after – on a liveblog that you can find here.
