Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, launching the iPhone 16.

The new phone is rumoured to be coming alongside updated Apple Watches and AirPods.

But the iPhone is likely to be the headline of the event, which will be streamed live from Apple’s campus in California.

The iPhone 16 – which will actually be four different models, as with this year’s devices – is widely rumoured to bring a new display, a “capture” button for using the camera on the side, and more. But perhaps the biggest feature will be one that has already been revealed: Apple Intelligence, the AI tools that were launched at Apple’s software event earlier this year but are yet to make it to users.

You can follow all the latest on the launch and the new devices here.