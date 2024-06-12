It wasn’t the reaction that Apple was hoping for – though nobody can ever really plan for an intervention from Elon Musk. Apple had just spent almost two hours enumerating its new AI features and the protections that had been added to ensure that they were private and secure. Then it dropped.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk wrote. “And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.”

There was no “if” about it: during its event, Apple had mostly talked about its own new "Apple Intelligence”, but it had also revealed that it would integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT with Siri, so that it could deal with questions the built-in assistant can’t answer. That was what had frustrated the Tesla and SpaceX boss so much that led to an outburst which overshadowed Apple’s announcement.