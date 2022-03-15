Apple has released iOS 15.4, a major new update for the iPhone.

It brings a range of features, including the option to use Face ID while wearing a mask.

It also adds Universal Control, which was first unveiled almost a year ago at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, but then failed to appear in software since. It now appears to be ready.

The feature allows Macs and iPads to be controlled together, using the same mouse and keyboard and allowing for a continuous experience of moving between the two.

Siri also has a new voice. Apple has said specifically that it is aimed at being “genderless” – in line with similar inclusive improvements made in recent times – and that it was based on a voice recorded by an unnamed member of the LGBTQ community.

There are also a range of other updates: the addition of new emoji, improvements to the ShareTime tool that allows people to watch TV shows and films together, and better support for covid vaccination cards.

The new update brings a range of smaller enhancements as well as fixes for bugs.

As with all Apple updates, it is available for iPhones and iPads through the Settings app. Clicking “general” and then “software update” should show the option to start the downloading and installation process.

Devices should also download the update by themselves, and will prompt the user for permission to install it.