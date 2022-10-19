Apple plans foldable iPad for 2024, researcher claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple plans to launch a foldable iPad in 2024, according to analysts.

The US tech giant has long been rumoured to be working on a folding iPhone, with several patents filed for hinged screen technology.

The latest speculation, which comes from analysts at CCS Insight, suggests that Apple will first test the success of a foldable iPad before bringing a folding iPhone to market.

“Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad,” Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC.

“A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones.”

The foldable iPad will likely be a significant step up in price from the current range of Apple tablets, which currently currently start at £499 for the latest 10th generation models.

Several of Apple’s rivals have already launched folding devices, most notably Samsung with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip handsets.

Google is also reportedly planning a folding smartphone in the form of the Google Pixel Fold, which could launch as early as next year.

According to Mr Wood, Apple has “no option but to react because the trend toward foldables is gathering momentum”, however the world’s most valuable tech company is taking a cautious approach as it risks a “feeding frenzy” among critics if there are any issues with the launch.

Apple does not comment on unreleased products.