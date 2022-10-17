Jump to content

Google Pixel Fold leak reveals key specs of firm’s first foldable phone

Folding smartphone expected to feature a Samsung-made screen and Sony-made camera setup

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 17 October 2022 17:54
(Google)

Details of Google’s first ever folding phone have reportedly been leaked, revealing high-end specs for the long-awaited smartphone.

The Google Pixel Fold, as it is expected to be called, will feature a foldable display made by Samsung, which became the first major manufaturer to release a foldable handset when it debuted the Galaxy Fold in 2019.

The internal screen will support a resolution of 1,840 x 2,208 pixels, according to 91 Mobiles, who first reported the leak acquired by developer Kuba Wojciechowski.

The bendy phone will also be able to reach a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, putting it on par with an iPhone 13.

It is the latest in a series of rumours surrounding the Google phone, called Felix internally, which was originally expected to launch in 2021.

The smartphone is rumoured to feature triple rear cameras built by Sony, with the main sensor set to be a 64MP IMX787.

Completing the set up is a 12.2MP ultra-wide IMX386 lens and a 10MP S5K3J1 telephoto lens.

Google does not comment on rumours relating to unreleased products, and no release date has yet been set for the Pixel Fold.

Previous rumours have suggested it will launch at some point in 2023, with an anticipated price of around $1,400 (£1,225) –less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Apple is also expected to debut a folding phone, potentially as early as next year. The so-called iPhone Flip is predicted to have a much larger screen than its rivals, as well as an e-ink display on the exterior display to save on battery life.

