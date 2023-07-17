Apple’s next iPhone may include new battery technology, report suggests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 may feature a new stacked battery design that is commonly used in electric vehicles, a new report has suggested.

The new handset models expected to be launched in September may have their battery components stacked on top of each other, according to a seasoned leaker who goes by the username RGcloudS on Twitter.

This design may lead to battery components being more tightly packaged, likely offering a higher energy density for the new iPhones.

An earlier report from ITHome had suggested that these next-gen iPhones could feature as much as a 15 per cent boost to battery life.

Many experts said battery packs are one area where there is an opportunity for Apple to explore more innovation.

While cameras and display screens have gotten better over the years, there have only been marginal improvements in battery life across models.

The development currently seen in the existing iPhone 14 battery life is also not as significant as that seen with the previous model iPhone 13.

The leaker, however, pointed out that the new battery technology design for iPhone 15 remains “limited”, indicating that it may not be fully implemented as the handsets roll out for the public.

There have been a number of rumours so far regarding design upgrades for the iPhone 15.

Some leakers claim the new iPhone could ditch the lightning port in favour of USB-C for the first time and that Apple might remove the mechanical volume and power buttons on its handsets and replace them with solid-state ones.

Rumours also suggest the iPhone 15 could feature a new chip to support Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro VR headset and allow the phone to work as part of a “more competitive ecosystem”, leaker Ming-Chi Kuo had said.

This latest rumour comes on top of several other features Apple announced for its upcoming iPhone at its Worldwide Developer’s Conference last month.

At the conference, the tech giant said iPhone 15 upgrades would include a range of new tools from one for journalling and AirDrop updates to live transcription in voicemail and a new standby mode to turns the iPhone into a smart display.