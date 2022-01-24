Apple is preparing to launch its “widest array of products ever”, according to a new report.

The company is preparing an autumn launch that could see it release a vast array of different products, across a host of different categories. That would include four new phones, a new and cheaper MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the long-rumoured new Mac Pro, a refreshed MacBook Air, upgraded AirPods Pro, iPads and iPad Pros and three new Apple Watches.

That is according to a new report from Mark Gurman, an Apple journalist who has reliably predicted Apple releases in the past. He revealed the large menu as he set out his expectations that Apple would first host a smaller launch event earlier in the year.

That could come soon and will feature a new iPhone SE, which will probably come int he same design but with a better processor and support for 5G, Mr Gurman wrote. The iPad Air could also be updated, borrowing the processor from the iPhone, he reported.

That presentation is likely to happen in March or April and will include smaller updates rather than those bigger launches that will be saved for towards the end of the year, he reported.

Apple tends to hold its smaller events earlier in the year and release its biggest products in autumn, he noted. That not only ensures that its biggest sales are concentrated in the holiday quarter at the end of the year, but also ensures that Apple can make the most of the new software that will be launched at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and give developers the time to integrate them into their apps and services.