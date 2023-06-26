For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has issued an urgent update for millions of iPhone users after two critical security flaws were discovered.

The tech giant warned that the latest version of iOS 16, called iOS 16.5.1, was required in order to protect against two vulnerabilities that hackers already know how to exploit.

One of the bugs involves a “malicious attachment” sent through iMessage, that allows cyber criminals to gain access to an iPhone’s audio recordings, photos and location data.

Security researchers said the security flaw, dubbed TriangleDB, has already been exploited through a campaign called Operation Triangulation, which targeted employees of the cyber firm Kaspersky.

“The deployment of the spyware is completely hidden and requires no action from the user,” Kaspersky wrote in a blog post earlier this month.

“The spyware then quietly transmits private user information to remote servers: microphone recordings, photos from instant messengers, geolocation, and data about a number of other activities of the owner of the infected device.”

The second bug affected Apple’s browser engine WebKit, which leaves users exposed to something known as arbitrary code execution. This could result in malicious third parties stealing data or hacking a device.

Both exploits could also impact iPad and Mac users, with Apple issuing security fixes for all of these devices.

Apple also released a software update for Apple Watch, which brings new features to its smartwatch.

The Cupertino company unveiled its latest mobile operating system iOS 17 earlier this month, though it is not yet widely available.

A full public release date of iOS 17 will take place when the new iPhone is announced in September.

The iOS 16 update covers more than a decade’s worth of devices, going back to the iPhone 6s and Apple Watch Series 3.

“This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users,” Apple wrote in the release notes for iOS 16.5.1.

Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad and Mac users can update their devices by going to the Settings app and selecting ‘General’ > ‘Software update’, and then following the instructions.