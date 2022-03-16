Apple evacuates spaceship HQ over hazmat situation

Apple was forced to evacuate part of its “spaceship” headquarters in Cupertino, California, after an envelope was discovered containing a white powder substance.

A hazmat response unit was sent to investigate the incident at around midday on Tuesday, according to an incident report from the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Apple employees were told in an email that “authorities concluded that there was no presence of hazardous materials”, The Verge reported, though it is not clear what the substance was.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the incident before time of publication.

The technology giant is yet to return to pre-pandemic office work levels, having pushed back its return-to-work date after backlash from employees.

Corporate employees are expected to return to the office for at least one day a week from 11 April, before a staggered rise will take them to three days a week by late May.

“For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a memo to employees earlier this month.

“For others, it may also be an unsettling change. I want you to know that we are deeply committed to giving you the support and flexibility that you need in this next phase. As we begin this pilot, we are looking forward to learning as we go and adjusting where we need to, all in service of fostering a really collaborative and flexible approach to our work together.”