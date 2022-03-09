Apple reveals new ‘affordable’ iPhone SE

Apple has unveiled a new entry-level iPhone, the iPhone SE, that keeps some of the features from its flagship iPhone 13 range but at a much lower price – a move experts say “sustains Apple’s grip on the market”.

The new iPhone SE comes with 5G connectivity and the same A15 Bionic chip the tech giant put in the iPhone 13 when it announced it last year.

But in contrast to Apple’s flagship phone, which started at £679 when announced last September, the new iPhone SE starts at £419.

