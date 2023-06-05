For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has revealed the price and release date for its upcoming virtual reality headset.

The announcement came at the end of a lengthy introduction to the new headset and operating system it is built on, which is called RealityOS, during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

The tool, known as Vision Pro, will cost $3,499, Apple said. That is even higher than the rumoured $3,000 price tag – which had already drawn comments around its high price.

Those rumours had suggested that Apple was expecting relatively low numbers of purchases for the new headset initially, and that it would be followed by a lower-priced version later. The inclusion of the word “pro” in the name is likely intended to reflect that premium price and target market.

It will go on sale “early next year”, Apple said, at its website and its retail store.

