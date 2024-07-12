Support truly

The Apple Vision Pro headset is now on sale in the UK, Canada and other countries.

Apple says the Vision Pro is the future of technology, and the first in a new category that it calls “spatial computing”. It allows users to see the world around them but with digital objects blended in.

Customers must pay at least £3,499 for the headset – plus its optical inserts if their prescription requires it.

And they will have to go through a more detailed buying process than any other Apple product. Both in store and online, customers will scan their face with an iPhone or iPad that then finds their sizing, and allows them to buy a version of the headset that is specifically sized to their face.

Apple will also be holding free, 30-minute sessions with customers after they have bought the headset to ensure that they are wearing it correctly and take them through the VisionOS software platform that runs on it.

But if customers want to be sure before they try it all out, the company is offering free one-on-one demos to potential customers, from today.

The demos last roughly half an hour and take customers through the content, apps and other experiences that are available for the headset.

They can be booked online through the Apple Store, and are being run at locations throughout the world.

Apple launched the Vision Pro at its Worldwide Developers Conference last June. It then released it in the US this February.

At this year's version of WWDC, it announced that it would be coming to other countries in Europe and Asia, as well as Canada.

The broader release comes amid questions over how many of the headsets the company has sold in the US. While Apple does not disclose sales numbers, analysts have estimated that around 100,000 of the headsets have been bought so far.

Some critics have also pointed to the lack of content available for the headset as a potential drawback. But as Apple put the headset on sale in the UK, it said that more than 2,000 apps had now been designed for the Vision Pro, and pointed to the more than 1.5 million iOS and iPadOS apps that can be used inside the headset.