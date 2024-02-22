AT&T outage - latest: Phone network offline leaving people across US unable to make calls
Customers in the dark as phone networks across the US go offline
AT&T users facing cell service outages nationwide
AT&T has gone down, leaving people unable to make phone calls – including to 911.
The outage at the US’s biggest phone network led to warnings from emergency services and advice from companies to get around the issue.
The problems began early on Thursday. AT&T said it was aware of the issue and working urgently to fix it – but did not give any indication of why it had happened or when it might be resolved.
AT&T has around 250 million customers, making it the US’s biggest phone network by some distance.
How to use Wi-Fi calling
AT&T has advised affected customers to use WiFi calling. As the name suggests, that relies on WiFi and the internet to make calls, rather than the phone network. As such, it gets around the problems with the phone network (but does of course rely on you having access to a WiFi connection).
It’s turned on by opening up the Settings app on your iPhone or Android. Press “Cellular” on an iPhone or “Connection” on an Android, and then choose the WiFi calling option, which will allow you to turn it on and choose important settings.
You can find more information on AT&T’s website here.
AT&T says it has ‘located an outage'
In response to questions from customers, AT&T says it has “located” and “pinpointed an outage”.
“We don’t have an estimated time frame, but our team is on it,” it said on X/Twitter.
AT&T apologises to customers
AT&T has sent an array of different messages to affected customers today. But they are mostly along the lines of the below:
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that is happening and some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”
