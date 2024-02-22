Jump to content

Liveupdated1708615390

AT&T outage - latest: Phone network offline leaving people across US unable to make calls

Customers in the dark as phone networks across the US go offline

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 22 February 2024 15:23
AT&T users facing cell service outages nationwide

AT&T has gone down, leaving people unable to make phone calls – including to 911.

The outage at the US’s biggest phone network led to warnings from emergency services and advice from companies to get around the issue.

The problems began early on Thursday. AT&T said it was aware of the issue and working urgently to fix it – but did not give any indication of why it had happened or when it might be resolved.

AT&T has around 250 million customers, making it the US’s biggest phone network by some distance.

Follow for all the latest on the outage below.

1708613630

How to use Wi-Fi calling

AT&T has advised affected customers to use WiFi calling. As the name suggests, that relies on WiFi and the internet to make calls, rather than the phone network. As such, it gets around the problems with the phone network (but does of course rely on you having access to a WiFi connection).

It’s turned on by opening up the Settings app on your iPhone or Android. Press “Cellular” on an iPhone or “Connection” on an Android, and then choose the WiFi calling option, which will allow you to turn it on and choose important settings.

You can find more information on AT&T’s website here.

Andrew Griffin22 February 2024 14:53
1708613411

AT&T says it has ‘located an outage'

In response to questions from customers, AT&T says it has “located” and “pinpointed an outage”.

“We don’t have an estimated time frame, but our team is on it,” it said on X/Twitter.

Andrew Griffin22 February 2024 14:50
1708613373

AT&T apologises to customers

AT&T has sent an array of different messages to affected customers today. But they are mostly along the lines of the below:

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that is happening and some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

Andrew Griffin22 February 2024 14:49
1708613197

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of the outage at AT&T.

Andrew Griffin22 February 2024 14:46

