Bill Gates says NFTs are for ‘fools’ and reveals how people sell them for so much

‘Obviously digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely’, the billionaire joked

Adam Smith
Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:17
Comments
What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Bill Gates has said that NFTs are based on ‘fool theory’ and that he prefers investing in tangible goods.

The billionaire, who was speaking at a climate change event hosted by TechCrunch, said that he prefers physical assets.

“Obviously digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely, and that’s so incredible”, he said sarcastically.

“I’m used to asset classes like a farm where they have output or a company where they make products.” In total, Bill Gates owns approximately 242,000 acres of farmland worth over $690 million – making him the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States.

NFTs are “100 percent based on greater fool theory – that somebody is going to pay more for it than I do”.

Recommended

Bill Gates has also given warnings about cryptocurrency in the past. Earlier this month, he said that he prefers investing his money “in things that have valuable output” during an Ask Me Anything on Reddit.

“The value of companies is based on how they make great products,” Mr Gates wrote.

“The value of crypto is just what some other person decides someone else will pay for it, so not adding to society like other investments.”

In an interview from February 2021, Gates also said he was worried about people getting into “manias” when they “do not have as much money to spare.” He said his “general thought would be that if you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out.”

Right now, the crypto market is going through a crash - with bitcoin  just a few hundred dollars away from the peak it experienced in 2017, prompting fears of another major sell-off.

Recommended

Falling below $20,000 will mean bitcoin has wiped away all the gains it has made since breaking above its 2017 price record in late 2020, with some analysts predicting a similar capitulation of more than 80 per cent from its current record high.

Sales of NFTs have fallen 92 per cent since September. The apparent decline was seen during an auction of an NFT of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, which was initially purchased for $2.9 million but resold for just $280.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in