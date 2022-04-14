An auction for the NFT of the first tweet on Twitter ended with a top bid of just $280 after being initially purchased for $2.9 million.

Crypto advocate Sina Estavi purchased the non-fungible token of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first ever message on the platform: “Just setting up my twttr” in March 2021.

Mr Estiva did not buy the tweet itself, but something akin to a signature on a piece of digital art that confirms its authenticity on a blockchain ledger.

After the bid was secured, Mr Estavi wrote on Twitter: “This is not just a tweet! I think years later people will realize the true value of this tweet, like the Mona Lisa painting.”

Last Thursday, however, Mr Estavi announced that he was selling the NFT, suggesting that it would be purchased for $25 million at the least and over $50 million at most.

The auction closed six days later, with only seven offers ranging from between 0.09 Ethereum (a digital currency worth around $277) to 0.0019 ETH (almost $6).

On the OpenSea marketplace, the largest marketplace for NFTs, bids can either be accepted or rejected. Mr Estavi has extended the auction saying he was open to more bids; the top bid is now approximately $6,000.

Mr Estiva did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication but told CoinDesk that: “The deadline I set was over, but if I get a good offer, I might accept it, I might never sell it.”