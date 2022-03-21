Bitcoin’s four-year moving average passed $20,000 for the first time in its history on 21 March, 2022 (Getty Images)

Bitcoin (BTC) has enjoyed a steady price rally over the last week, leading a crypto market recovery that has seen Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) all rise by more than 10 per cent.

After pushing above $40,000 last week, bitcoin consolidated its gains and now trades towards the upper bounds of the $34,000-$44,000 window that it has been within since the start of the year.

The positive movement also saw the cryptocurrency pass a psychological milestone, as the four-year moving average climbed above BTC’s all-time high from 2017.

Bitcoin has only fallen below its four-year moving average a few times in its history, and even then only for a brief period, meaning its record price from four years ago is now considered its absolute bottom by some crypto analysts.

You can follow all the latest crypto market news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below.