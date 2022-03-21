Bitcoin news – live: Price rally pushes BTC past four-year milestone
Bitcoin (BTC) has enjoyed a steady price rally over the last week, leading a crypto market recovery that has seen Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) all rise by more than 10 per cent.
After pushing above $40,000 last week, bitcoin consolidated its gains and now trades towards the upper bounds of the $34,000-$44,000 window that it has been within since the start of the year.
The positive movement also saw the cryptocurrency pass a psychological milestone, as the four-year moving average climbed above BTC’s all-time high from 2017.
Bitcoin has only fallen below its four-year moving average a few times in its history, and even then only for a brief period, meaning its record price from four years ago is now considered its absolute bottom by some crypto analysts.
Bitcoin price passes milestone
Analysts have often noted how bitcoin appears to follow a four-year cycle, with peaks and troughs fitting into this pattern.
Some have attributed it to the way the cryptocurrency was created, whereby roughly every four years the mining rewards are halved. Whatever the reason, the phenomenon means that anyone who has ever bought bitcoin and held it for at least four years has never lost money.
It also typically means that bitcoin rarely ever trades below its four-year moving average, which has just passed $20,000 – the all-time high seen at the peak of the last cycle in 2017. As one commenter pointed out, “the 2017 top is now the absolute bottom!”
Bitcoin price predictions remain positive long-term
The latest period of calm across the crypto market has given some investors hope that bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies are in a period of consolidation ahead of another rally.
One of these is Greg Beard, a noted Wall Street investor who made a name for himself trading in the natural resources sector, who told Fortune this week that he believed bitcoin could hit $200,000 by the start of 2027.
“It’s hard to know where bitcoin’s price will be at, say, the end of the year,” he said. “But if you’re a fundamental-style investor that believes in bitcoin as a store of value, it should be worth multiples of today’s price in five years, I’d say at least five times.”
(It’s worth noting that analysis from Glassnode earlier this week warned that a “capitulation event” may also be on its way if short-term holders decide to cut their losses.)
Bitcoin price holding firm above $40k
Bitcoin has managed to hold and consolidate the price gains it made yesterday that pushed it above $40,000, but still remains in limbo.
Pseudonymous analyst PlanB - who has racked up more than 1.5 million Twitter followers over the last year despite his Stock-to-Flow projections occasionally being overly optimistic - predicts that the current market stasis could be about to be severely disrupted with a major upwards movement.
Ukraine president signs crypto bill into law
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to legalise bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies comes just six months after he vetoed the bill.
Circumstances have changed a lot since then for the Eastern European country, with Russia’s invasion prompting a flood of crypto donations to assist in their defence and humanitarian efforts. Zelensky’s signing of the “Virtual Assets” bill on Wednesday comes after cryptocurrency donations surpassed $100 million.
Ukraine legalises bitcoin as crypto donations pass $100m
President Zelensky signs ‘Virtual Assets’ bill into law after originally vetoing in in September
Bitcoin, altcoins surge in a day of price swings
Bitcoin has risen above the $41,000 mark – growing by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours – showing signs of stabilising around the mark after a day of price swings between $41,000 and $39,000.
Ethereum has also grown by over 4 per cent in the last day and is currently priced at about $2,800.
Other leading cryptocurrencies, including solana, polkadot, and avalanche have grown between 3 to 5 per cent in the last day.
Memecoins dogecoin and shiba inu have grown by about 1 to 2 per cent during this period.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also signed into law a new bill that legalised cryptocurrencies in the country amid the Russian invasion.
The overall crypto market has grown by over 1 per cent in the last day, and is showing signs of recovery after a day of fluctuating prices.
Bitcoin price capitulation imminent?
The latest data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode show that $1.2 billion has left Coinbase over the last week, potentially signalling a significant increase in institutional accumulation and adoption.
But despite the dwindling supply, Glassnode notes that there is still the potential for a “capitulation event”, as have been seen in previous market cycles.
“We are now two years on from the major capitulation event in March 2020 that saw bitcoin prices plummet over 52 per cent, fall from $8,000 to $3,800 in two trading days, and marked the end of the 2019-20 bear cycle,” Glassnode’s latest research note states. “Capitulation events like this often signify a complete and total flush out of all remaining sellers, turning the tides in the favour of the bulls.”
Bitcoin worth $1.2 billion just left Coinbase as price surges
‘The potential energy for a capitulation event is there,’ analysts note
Bitcoin price ‘middle finger’ as it returns above $40k
A peculiar price spike overnight for bitcoin has been described as a “middle finger” by market commentators, after surging $3,000 in the space of minutes before a flash crash saw all its gains wiped out as quickly as they were made.
A more modest price rally is now underway, taking the price of BTC back above $40k on more solid footing. There was a similar, though not quite so extreme, price spike last week, as bitcoin continues to trade in the range it has been within for three months now.
PayPal CEO says crypto will ‘redefine financial world'
The head of one of the world’s largest payments processors has said that cryptocurrency will “redefine a lot of the financial world going forward”.
In a new interview with CTech, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said: ““I think the initial things that everyone thinks about crypto, buying and selling it, and what the price of bitcoin is going to be tomorrow, that’s the least interesting part about digital currencies to me. That is thinking about digital currencies as an asset class. To me, the real exciting thing about digital currencies is what kind of utility can they provide in payments.”
The comments come just months after PayPal launched crypto buying and selling in the UK.
Bitcoin price ‘stuck'
Bitcoin’s muted price action can be attributed to continued economic uncertainty amid geopolitical crises, according to DailyFX strategist Nicholas Cawley.
He’s been in touch to offer his thoughts on why the crypto market is currently in limbo.
