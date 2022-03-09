Bitcoin price surges ahead of Biden crypto executive order

The price of bitcoin has shot up more than 10 per cent overnight after a draft executive order was inadvertently published.

The cryptocurrency reached above $42,000 on Wednesday morning following US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s statement that the order would “support responsible innovation” in the space.

Crypto market analysts said the statement would be positive for the industry.

“Due to the increased concerns of Russia using crypto to evade sanctions, many were worried that the order will impose strict regulatory changes that will hinder the crypto industry,” Marcus Sotiriou, analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, told The Independent.

“This clarity from the government level is a positive in the long run - institutions will hopefully have a deeper understanding of where they stand.”

Will Hamilton, head of trading and research at Trovio Capital Management, added: “An executive order summarizing the U.S. government’s strategy for dealing with cryptocurrencies is set to be signed by President Biden this week.

“The ‘President’s Working Group’ US bank regulators, US Congress, and the FSOC have all been busy consulting with industry and recommending how to enhance the regulation of DeFi, stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. Biden’s order will announce how all that recent work is progressing, as well as addressing the potential security threats posed by use of digital assets. This will likely receive a high level of scrutiny, as concerns grow over Russia’s use of digital assets to avoid sanctions. News of the order is not expected to have any immediate material effects on market conditions, unless it unexpectedly announces a major change to cryptocurrency policy.”