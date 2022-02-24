Bitcoin price crashes as Russia declares war on Ukraine

The price of bitcoin has plunged as Russia declares war on Ukraine.

The value of the cryptocurrency dropped around 7.5 per cent on Thursday morning, as traditional markets were also thrown into disarray.

Some analysts have long suggested that cryptocurrency could see its price sent up by global disruption, given its status as an alternative to government-backed currency and assets.

But bitcoin and other digital currencies have traded down in recent days, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased.

The latest falls mean that the value of the cryptocurrency market as a whole has fallen 9 per cent over the last day, according to tracking website CoinMarketCap.

Many of those other cryptocurrencies saw even more dramatic falls than bitcoin. Ethereum was down almost 11 per cent on Thursday morning, and many large coins dropped more than 10 per cent.

Amid those rapid drops, trading volumes increased significantly. Activity was up 45 per cent on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap.