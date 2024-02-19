Jump to content

Bitcoin price hits record high in Japan as fresh inflows fuel rally

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 19 February 2024 16:21
<p>Bitcoin Fund</p>

Bitcoin Fund

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bitcoin has hit a record high against the Japanese Yen following a 25 per cent price increase over the last two weeks for the cryptocurrency.

Spot ETF

“Market momentum continued to be fueled by the high demand for BTC ETFs,” noted Matteo Greco, a research analyst at investment firm Fineqia International.

“Throughout last week, the cumulative net inflow into BTC ETFs totaled about $2.3 billion, nearly doubling the $1.2 billion recorded in the previous week, and accounting for almost half of the total net inflow since inception, which currently stands at roughly $5 billion.”

Price momentum has also been fueled by the prospect of the upcoming halving event, which will see the rewards for mining the cryptocurrency slashed in half.

