Bitcoin price hits record high in Japan as fresh inflows fuel rally
Bitcoin has hit a record high against the Japanese Yen following a 25 per cent price increase over the last two weeks for the cryptocurrency.
“Market momentum continued to be fueled by the high demand for BTC ETFs,” noted Matteo Greco, a research analyst at investment firm Fineqia International.
“Throughout last week, the cumulative net inflow into BTC ETFs totaled about $2.3 billion, nearly doubling the $1.2 billion recorded in the previous week, and accounting for almost half of the total net inflow since inception, which currently stands at roughly $5 billion.”
Price momentum has also been fueled by the prospect of the upcoming halving event, which will see the rewards for mining the cryptocurrency slashed in half.
