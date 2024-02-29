The price of bitcoin rose more than 200 per cent between February 2023 and February 2024 (iStock/ Getty Images)

Bitcoin is once again on the ascendency, rising more than 20 per cent over the last week to take it close to its all-time high.

Reaching above $63,000 on Thursday, the world’s leading cryptocurrency is now less than $6,000 away from the record price it hit in November 2021.

Other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also experienced huge gains in recent days, pushing the overall crypto market cap above $2.3 trillion.

Some market analysts predict that a new record high for the world’s leading cryptocurrency is imminent, while others warn that a significant correction may follow the latest price surge.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage of the crypto market below.