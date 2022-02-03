Bitcoin’s price is back on the ascendency in February after a bad start to 2022 (Getty Images)

After the worst start to a year since the so-called Crypto Winter of 2018, bitcoin has begun to show some signs of recovery.

Its price rebounded from $33,000 at the end of January to above $37,000 at the start of February, with some analysts claiming that certain market trends hint at a return above $40,000. One such indicator suggests that bitcoin is currently oversold.

The 30 per cent price drop last month was reflected across the broader crypto market, which has lost close to $1.3 trillion from its overall market cap since peaking at an all-time high of close to $3 trillion in November.

Leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), BNB and Cardano (ADA), have benefitted from the uptrend in recent days, though the momentum of the recovery appears to have stalled on Thursday.

You can follow all the latest cryptocurrency news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.