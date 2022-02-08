The price of bitcoin surged by more than 30 per cent between 24 January and 8 February, 2022 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bitcoin has staged a remarkable recovery at the start of February, rising in price by nearly $10,000 since the beginning of the month.

The latest gains have taken the cryptocurrency back above $44,000 and appears to have reversed a trend that saw BTC drop from an all-time high of close to $69,000 in November, to a six-month low below $34,000 in late January.

The bounce back coincides with a new report from crypto market data firm FSInsight, which predicted bitcoin will reach $200,000 in the second half of 2022.

The same research note suggested Ethereum (ETH) could hit $12,000 this year – roughly quadruple its current price.

Those less bullish about bitcoin’s future trajectory include prominent stockbroker Peter Schiff, who suggested that the latest price rally “may well be another orchestrated pump-and-dump” to coincide with an advertising campaign during the Super Bowl on 13 February.

