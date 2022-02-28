Bitcoin price news – live: Russian crypto exchange offline as Ukraine BTC donations pass $10m
Follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below
The price of bitcoin has stabilised at around $38,000 on Monday after a chaotic few days for the crypto market.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially sparked a mass sell-off, causing BTC to plummet from $39,000 to below $35,000 at the end of last week.
The cryptocurrency bounced back almost as quickly as it crashed, with some analysts pointing to bitcoin’s ability to serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical uncertainty.
Ukraine’s request for bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) donations over the weekend prompted millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be given towards the eastern European country’s defence efforts, which the Ukranian Digital Ministry saying it would be used to “help Ukraine armed forces”.
Ukraine also asked exchanges to freeze Russian and Belarusian crypto accounts, and on Monday the Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appeared to be down.
You can follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below.
Crypto exchange in Russia down
Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appears to be down, with a faction of the online hacktivist group Anonymous claiming responsibility for it.
Prominent Anonymous Twitter account @AnonOpsSE claimed that Russians were attempting to convert Rubles to cryptocurrency via the exchange in respnse to the Russian currency collapsing.
“That not gonna happen,” the account tweeted, alongside a screenshot of the exchange being down.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) and other leading cryptocurrencies.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies