Liveupdated1646056119

Bitcoin price news – live: Russian crypto exchange offline as Ukraine BTC donations pass $10m

Follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below

Anthony Cuthbertson,Vishwam Sankaran
Monday 28 February 2022 13:48
Comments
<p>Crypto analysts say bitcoin could serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geo-political uncertainty</p>

Crypto analysts say bitcoin could serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geo-political uncertainty

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The price of bitcoin has stabilised at around $38,000 on Monday after a chaotic few days for the crypto market.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially sparked a mass sell-off, causing BTC to plummet from $39,000 to below $35,000 at the end of last week.

The cryptocurrency bounced back almost as quickly as it crashed, with some analysts pointing to bitcoin’s ability to serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Ukraine’s request for bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) donations over the weekend prompted millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be given towards the eastern European country’s defence efforts, which the Ukranian Digital Ministry saying it would be used to “help Ukraine armed forces”.

Ukraine also asked exchanges to freeze Russian and Belarusian crypto accounts, and on Monday the Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appeared to be down.

You can follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below.

1646056112

Crypto exchange in Russia down

Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appears to be down, with a faction of the online hacktivist group Anonymous claiming responsibility for it.

Prominent Anonymous Twitter account @AnonOpsSE claimed that Russians were attempting to convert Rubles to cryptocurrency via the exchange in respnse to the Russian currency collapsing.

“That not gonna happen,” the account tweeted, alongside a screenshot of the exchange being down.

Anthony Cuthbertson28 February 2022 13:48
1646055575

Hello and welcome...

to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) and other leading cryptocurrencies.

Anthony Cuthbertson28 February 2022 13:39

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in